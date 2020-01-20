Letter to the editor: My research shows senior facilities make money

I beg to differ that government money would be spent on the proposed senior facility. My research and visits to facilities like that being proposed have clearly shown that they actually make money once established. The best models all have a waiting list for beds and have been so successful that they have expanded after starting small. The initial investment could even be returned to the county by purchasing the land. The county has not considered this, possibly because they know they could make money by retaining ownership.

A recent survey by the Summit Daily News showed a large majority do not support going forward with the Fiester proposal. Yet the county will spend megabucks of taxpayer dollars to fight a lawsuit they have little chance of winning.

That, Mr. “deja vu” letter writer, should be where you direct your negative reaction.