Letter to the editor: My take on the town of Vail versus Vail Resorts lawsuit

Kudos to the Summit Daily for publishing an informative article on the town of Vail’s lawsuit against Vail Resorts.

As noted, the town of Vail seeks to acquire a property on which Vail Resorts intends to build workforce housing. The lawsuit is under power of eminent domain, also known as “taking” the land for a public purpose. If the town prevails, it will be required to pay Vail Resorts “just compensation” for the property. Fun fact: this is a matter of constitutional law pursuant to the 5th Amendment of the United States Constitution as well as Article II of the Colorado Constitution.

The town of Vail asserts that it must take the property to protect bighorn sheep. Vail Resorts contends that the bighorn sheep are pretext for stopping the workforce housing project. The article provides the details of each side’s position.

Regardless of which side is correct, the town of Vail is suing Vail Resorts for the right to pay Vail Resorts not to build workforce housing.

No further comment is needed.