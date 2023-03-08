Letter to the Editor: My warning to Dillon administrators and Town Council members
Dillon
As a 30-year homeowner in Dillon, I have a warning about the administrators’ and Dillon Town Council’s embrace of a massive redevelopment of the town core: Take a look at Uptown 240 — now multiply by 10. Lovely thought, eh?
