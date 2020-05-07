Letter to the editor: My weekend experience on the recpath with cyclists

On Sunday, I walked masked on the recpath and stopped counting the bikers after 40. I encountered over 100 smiling wide-eyed, panting, unmasked, bikers traveling fast having the time of their lives. I want to thank the seven bikers who I saw wearing a mask. They were protecting me and obviously had read the article about bike flow airstreams and know about the contamination problems for walking people who encounter the fast-moving unmasked panting bikers. I also would like to thank the 14 bikers who said “behind” or “on your left” before they swerved around me.

But I probably should warn the bikers (three separate times) who came quietly from behind, traveling fast and swerved around me by inches because they didn’t see the bikers coming the other way until the last minute. They all were unmasked and had mouths open, laughing and enjoying life. I was masked but not with the appropriate mask for close contact. You just came inches from a person who is routinely exposed to people with the active virus. That’s why I wear a mask. I’m probably OK, but this is still a hot spot, and the virus likes everyone. I hope you are OK in two weeks. Luckily, I didn’t take the dog. He would have been killed.