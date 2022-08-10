Letter to the Editor: My wife’s heart attack shows how great our health care is here in Summit County

Saturday morning, my wife woke me with complaint of severe chest pain. We rushed to St. Anthony hospital in Frisco. She was OK on arrival but had a heart attack in the emergency room.

The staff were like a well-oiled machine as they stabilized her. They packed her on the Flight For Life helicopter and took her to St. Anthony Lakewood. By 11:30 a.m. that same morning, she had a stent in the arterial culprit. She was released the next day with no heart damage and few restrictions.

We are extremely fortunate to have such quality services and wonderful people in our extended neighborhood.

