Letter to the editor: National popular vote advertising is misleading
Silverthorne
Sick of the endless political ads? Me too. However, there is one so misleading it’s really driving me crazier than usual. I’m referring to the popular vote ad. It talks about flyover country and actually includes California in them, the most populous state!
The ad states that the popular vote will make every vote count and politicians will have to pay attention to the smaller states, which is the exact opposite of the truth.
The Founding Fathers created the Electoral College to prevent just that. In 2016, the popular vote was decided by six counties in New York and California. Is that what we really want? In the words of one of the presidential candidates, “Come on, man!”
