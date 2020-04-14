Letter to the editor: Nature will have its way if we don’t fight the pandemic

Kim McGahey wants to let nature in the form of COVID-19 do its natural thing. Does he also want to let nature do its thing as in burning or flooding out development where it never should have been put, bringing carnage to the development and real estate industry in the same way he so casually dismisses the COVID-19 at-risk population? Or does he, like our president, want to have his cake and eat it too?

Don’t worry, McGahey. Nature will have its way once the human race destroys itself by, among other things, not cooperating in fighting pandemics.