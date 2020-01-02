Letter to the editor: New ‘compensation philosophy’ needed at school district

I won’t say “I told you so,” but I did. During last November’s Amendment 4A pork barrel bacchanal, I wrote several letters to the editor warning of the nebulous language in most of them. The worst offender by far was the school district money grab.

I wrote, “4A is a permanent extension of a mill levy for kindergarten passed in 2007. Once again, it tugs at your heart strings until you read further. This one is especially deceptive as it talks of money to attract teachers and enhance counseling and mental health programs. The exact language states, “To be deposited in the general fund and used for educational purposes but not limited to …” This is nothing more than an outright spending increase to be used however the school district wishes.

The Summit County Education Association co-presidents had a letter in the Dec. 24 issue of the Summit Daily News. “The teacher team asked the district to be creative with the allocation of this money as it was earmarked for recruitment and retention of teachers and staff. Teachers made the choice to vote no (83%) to the proposed $1,240 raise. The use of “compensation philosophy” will result in a 2% raise for support staff and administration. Teachers and staff do not see recruitment or retention issues at our administrative building in Frisco.”

Summit School District, during a five-hour negotiation session refused to budge from the use of the “compensation philosophy.”

Is this why we voted to extend this mill levy for recruitment and retention of teachers and staff? I didn’t. Going forward, I will only vote for additional school district taxes that are specifically and irrevocably tied to a specific purpose. This is proof that open-ended tax bills don’t work. I hope you’ve had enough of bait-and-switch as well.