Letter to the editor: New development loading docks will ruin views on Peak 8

My wife and I own on Peak Eight Court and at One Ski Hill Place. Both properties are located at the base of Peak 8.

The town of Breckenridge transferred additional density from the proposed parking garage to the base of Peak 8 to accommodate the developer, Lionheart. The proposed development includes a truck access across the front elevation of One Ski Hill Place for their loading docks and trash area. One Ski Hill Place has a beautiful entry and gorgeous views of the Continental Divide. Not only will this negatively impact One Ski Hill Place’s front elevation and views (if trucks are waiting to be unloaded) but create noise from their deliveries and trash pickup. The One Ski Hill Place building curves toward the planned loading docks and will “catch” and echo any noise being generated.

Lionheart’s development needs to be decreased so as it doesn’t infringe the front elevation of One Ski Hill Place. Lionheart’s loading docks need to be oriented directly off Ski Hill Road in front of their property. Per the master plan, One Ski Hill Place was to be the flagship building at the base of Peak 8. Please don’t let a developer destroy the aesthetics of the base of Peak 8 for their own financial gain. Rather, town of Breckenridge needs to enforce the master plan with Lionheart, including making them abide with the view corridor, building setback and their proposed building properly stepping down.