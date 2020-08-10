Letter to the editor: New rules must be implemented for bike shuttle companies
Silverthorne
Thank you Craig Kessler for describing how irresponsible the companies who transport bikers to the top of Vail Pass are and the bikers themselves. I too have experienced the behavior you describe: stopping on the trail, oblivious to anyone else and on the wrong side. I had to yell at a young boy who was speeding along on my side to avoid a collision as I was coming to the crest. The people who need to read Kessler’s letter won’t, so what to do? Two steps: Require all biking/transport companies to hand to each rider a printed sheet describing rules and requirements. Second, if this doesn’t stop dangerous riding, ban anyone from transporting people to the top to ride down. Kessler, let’s the two of us begin a campaign to get these rules implemented!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User