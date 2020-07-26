Letter to the editor: News media doesn’t report on protests it doesn’t support
Silverthorne
In response to the letter “Sure signs that democracy is at risk in America today,” the author’s one point area was: When factual news reporting is rendered questionable by non-supported charges of fake news.
How about no news due to prejudice? Such as the pro cop rally July 19 in Denver. A very peaceful rally until numerous antifa protesters arrived. This is exactly what is going to cause a civil war in this country. Reporters pick and choose whom and what they want to report in this country. This is a true situation here in our state.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User