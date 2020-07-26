Letter to the editor: News media doesn’t report on protests it doesn’t support

In response to the letter “Sure signs that democracy is at risk in America today,” the author’s one point area was: When factual news reporting is rendered questionable by non-supported charges of fake news.

How about no news due to prejudice? Such as the pro cop rally July 19 in Denver. A very peaceful rally until numerous antifa protesters arrived. This is exactly what is going to cause a civil war in this country. Reporters pick and choose whom and what they want to report in this country. This is a true situation here in our state.