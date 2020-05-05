Letter to the editor: No longer willing to accept mental health prejudice

“I would like to think that there is less stigma attached to depression and other mental health issues today, but perhaps that’s not true.” — Suzanne Anderson, Walking Our Faith

Go ahead, think it, editors. There are fewer of us allowing those with that prejudice to direct us.

There was a time when we would willingly accept that prejudice. We were so redundantly taught to accept it. We are no longer that willing.

We have taught one another sufficiently to realize that to help we have to educate and inform, and we are doing so. There are several fronts on which that is occurring, including the visual media. Movies and TV, along with their stars, are providing us with accurate, open and honest information.

Support Local Journalism Donate



We are all benefiting therefrom.