Letter to the Editor: No O’Dea — don’t believe someone is moderate when their record shows the opposite

Don’t be misled by candidate Joe O’Dea’s claim that he will be a moderate if you elect him to be Colorado’s next senator. He is a dyed in the wool conservative and backs the agenda that Sen. Mitch McConnell used to set our country back 50 years.

O’Dea has said that he would limit abortion rights, oppose gun safety laws, cut social security and — worst of all — he would confirm future U.S. Supreme Court justices like the three ultra-conservative justices former President Donald Trump put on the U.S. Supreme Court. We can’t let Colorado contribute to a conservative future.

Sen. Michael Bennet continually proves he is the candidate that represents Colorado’s values. He deserves to be reelected. Sen. Bennet fought for working families by passing the Child Tax Credit, he voted for important bipartisan legislation like the infrastructure law, the gun safety law and the recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes Bennet’s 15% tax for big corporations that don’t pay their fair share.

We need to reelect Sen. Bennet to continue our fight against the conservative agenda.

