Letter to the editor: No politics in Frisco parade, please

After attending a patriotic concert in Silverthorne, my wife and I arrived a little late to see the Frisco Fourth of July parade. The first thing we saw were two Jeeps carrying Trump banners. The second Jeep also carried a large Confederate flag.

The family next to us, with two preteen children, were applauding. To me, the Confederate flag represents the abhorrence of slavery, the injustice of white supremacy and a nation that declared war on the United States causing the death of over 600,000 Americans.

We cannot control an uncontrollable president and how he imposed a politically motivated celebration on our national Fourth of July. However, we can control how we celebrate our local Fourth of July. To put it simply, let’s keep politics out of our Fourth of July celebration.