Letter to the editor: No wage control or price fixing for a free economy

The county needs to stay out of private businesses. It already has interjected itself into housing, private land and open space. It needs to take care of the basics: roads, maintenance, snowplowing and oversee the sheriff’s department and first responders. That’s enough. It should not get between an employer and an employee.

That only raises our taxes. It adds another layer of big government administration for the wage law oversight with its own employees, wages, benefits and retirement packages. Our taxes here have gone up exponentially in recent years. Why get involved in a free market system? Wage and price fixing have never worked. It’s socialism.

I moved to this county in 1963. My husband and I have had several businesses over the years and hired many employees. We found them places to live. Many times, the good employees lived with us until they could find a place. The not-so-good employees didn’t last long. Employers have a big commitment in creating jobs, and employees have none. They are free to leave or find another nearby job. That’s why an open, free economy works and has worked here for over 100 years. Stay away. Let the free market work.