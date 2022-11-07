Letter to the Editor: Nobody dies in Summit County, they all go to the Front Range

There’s a saying that nobody dies in Summit County; they all go to the Front Range to die. The truth to that statement is that their last days are likely spent in assisted living or memory care

in Evergreen, Denver or Boulder, far away from family and friends.

Other nearby resort counties like Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin, Routt and even Grand counties have had a place to house old folks who need assisted living or memory care for years. Only Summit does not.

Just as society has a responsibility to children, so it also has a duty to care for its senior population.