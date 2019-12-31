Letter to the editor: Not enough notice given to cancel New Year’s Eve fireworks

As a longtime local in Breckenridge, I’m disgusted with the decision to cancel New Year’s Eve fireworks on six days’ notice. As us locals wearily navigate an overloaded vacation town during the holidays, the council’s out-of-touch rules and decisions are more apparent. Breck throws bombs all day that shake my windows, town is packed with idling SUVs in gridlock, and developers build hotels without any regard. How are we protecting the environment and wildlife by canceling a 20-minute fireworks show? For the Lynx? Really? Breckenridge Town Council is known for bone-headed decisions, but this one is absolutely ridiculous.