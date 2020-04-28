Letter to the editor: Not seeing much restriction compliance in Breckenridge

What’s going on in Breckenridge regarding coronavirus restrictions compliance? Today, I saw a popular Main Street restaurant outdoor table full of people dining. They could have done take-out and then ate at the outdoor restaurant table, but my understanding is that is not allowed, let alone violating social distancing.

In a short time driving through town, I saw several instances of people moving into short-term rentals (or second homes). And there were many visitors walking Main Street in groups and just hanging out. Of course, no masks.

People appear to think that Breckenridge is not the real world and so restrictions don’t apply, and they can escape to Breckenridge to get away from restrictions elsewhere. There is no respect for those of us who are full-time residents and don’t want to be infected by people from all over the globe. Enforcement would certainly help to the degree that visitors get the message. Also, reporting violations by local residents being vigilant may help. I would like to see more information shared by the town and county encouraging residents to report violations and with details of how. No one wants this pandemic to take a turn for the worse due to irresponsible and entitled people.