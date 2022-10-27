Letter to the Editor: Of course Susan Knopf endorses Democratic Party candidates

I got a good chuckle from Susan Knopf’s most recent column where she predictably supports the entire Democrat slate of candidates. Why the support? Well, they are Democrats of course. And something about Camp Hale and of course climate change. Can’t forget renewable energy resiliency either. All of which sounds pretty good here in Summit County.

Meanwhile out in the real world, apparently unnoticed by Ms. Knopf, 13 police officers have been shot since last Monday. Does that sound normal?

Elsewhere in the real world, folks are facing the highest inflation in 40 years, chaos at the southern border with a flood of immigrants along with a flood of fentanyl, rising crime rates everywhere. Career politicians in both parties have completely failed us, but by all means let’s vote for the same folks over and over.

Consider voting for an outsider, a business person, someone who actually built something? Perish the thought!