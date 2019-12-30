Letter to the editor: Officials must fight for the Constitution, rights of the electorate

The United States is becoming just like the Soviet Union before its collapse.

We have a crumbling infrastructure (bridges, water systems, sewer systems). We have a massive incarceration system or “gulag”. Our school buildings are aged, inefficient and sometimes dangerous. We have a bloated military budget that is sucking up our productivity. What’s left of our considerable wealth goes primarily to a few oligarchs – individuals who are already extremely rich.

Our government is becoming more and more authoritarian. Our elected officials do not seem to serve the interests of the constituents they are supposed to represent.

However, what we also have, that the Soviet citizens did not, is a constitution that protects the rights and interests of the people. It only works if we protect it and follow its guidance. I am begging our elected senators and congressmen to honor the oath that they took to protect the U.S. Constitution. And if they choose party over country, I am begging the voters to replace them with someone who has the courage to fight for the Constitution and the rights of the electorate.