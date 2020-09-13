Letter to the editor: One man’s trash is another man’s treasure

Written in response to Terry Donze’s letter “Wolf reintroduction proposal belongs in the trash heap.”

I will not dispute the fact that some county officials have come out against wolf restoration. They represent agricultural and ranching interests and are exercising the voices of their constituents.

On the other hand, some prominent public figures have come out in support of wolf restoration: former U.S. Sen. Mark Udall and former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter as well over 70 wildlife and conservation groups and county commissioners across the state.

Do we know for a fact that 90% of Idaho’s elk population were lost due to wolf restoration? Could the reduction in numbers be attributed to other factors such as overgrazing, kills by other predators and chronic-wasting disease?

Data shows that wolf restoration to the Northern Rockies did not harm the hunting industry. In fact, there were more than enough game to extend hunting seasons in the years following wolf restoration. In fact, elk populations have increased in the presence of wolves.

Proposition 114 will direct Colorado Parks and Wildlife to develop a restoration plan based on the latest science. And I am pretty sure that the agency will not consider placing wolves in Summit County, Evergreen and in Rocky Mountain National Park.

You are concerned about loss of cattle and elk.

We see wolves as helping to restore a balance to our ecosystems, rekindling the wilderness in our souls and restoring a voice that has been missing for over 50 years from our wildlife symphony.

It is fair and just to let Coloradans decide.