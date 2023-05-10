Letter to the editor: Online marijuana sales could have large impacts on Summit County

Although “online marijuana sales” are mentioned first, the author of “Online marijuana sales, green energy tax credits, growth caps: Summit County officials weigh in on a slew of statewide bills” breezes over the impact of House Bill 23-1279, which may influence Summit in unique ways:

They claim the ID verification is the same, but online sales may allow more fake IDs to slip through the cracks. The local dispensaries collect hundreds of fake IDs a year, in Breckenridge alone! These numbers become especially high during weeks with heavy college traffic, see the story “Hundreds Of Minors Caught Using Fake IDs To Try To Buy Pot” by CBS Colorado.

During peak season, when the weather becomes most hazardous, the expansion of cannabis delivery could plausibly reduce the number of accidents because fewer drivers inexperienced at driving in heavy snow would be driving to dispensaries on unfamiliar roads. But how will drivers cope with bad weather during busy holidays? Also, could drivers draw away some of the tips that usually go to budtenders?

Where can the cannabis purchased online be consumed? Will it increase consumption of cannabis among visitors in rentals, hotels and short-term rentals? How does House Bill 23-1279 impact local Uber drivers who often drive visitors to dispensaries? Could delivery become third party like WarriorExpress?)

Will shops become overwhelmed? If one shop can accommodate, especially during slower months, could it run others out of business? Shops that can afford to hire an additional delivery driver on top of running an online platform may beat out smaller locally owned businesses that already struggle to maintain staff.

This bill, and other important bills passed and not mentioned in the above article’s “slew”, should be discussed in greater detail and with further scrutiny.