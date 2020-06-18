Letter to the editor: Online payment fee should be waived during pandemic

I was in Breckenridge last week to pay the second part of my property taxes. They didn’t want us to pay in person, so I just paid online. I used a Master Card and was charged a $27 fee for paying online with a credit card during a pandemic. This is bad business. Summit County government is the only one I know that pulls a dreadful stunt like this with its residents who pay their taxes on time. What ever someone’s political leaning, this is wrong.

Please, why do you charge people extra like this? Amazon doesn’t do this. The grocery store doesn’t do this. Why would you hurt your taxpayers like this with intent? Maybe our county treasurer should step down, and we can replace them with someone who is on the side of the common citizen. This is a scum alert!