Letter to the editor: Only full-time residents should get to vote in Keystone

The adoption of a new Keystone town charter is in the best interest of our community. One topic that has been controversial is restricting voting to residents only. Consider that only allowing residents to vote in local elections will bring greater accountability and more informed decision making.

Residents of the town experience daily life here, understand the nuances of local issues and are most impacted by policy changes. Second-home owners, on the other hand, may lack a strong stake in the community’s longterm well-being. Their votes could favor the interests of property owners over residents. For example, they may support tax cuts that reduce essential town services.

Tracking property ownership, especially when properties are owned by LLCs or trusts, is challenging. This makes it difficult to determine who should be allowed to vote. If voting was based on property ownership, some individuals could end up with multiple votes, giving greater influence to the wealthy. If second-home owners are allowed to vote, their voices can drown out those of full-time residents.

Local decision making should be in the hands of those who experience the consequences of those decisions daily. As residents who live, work, send their children to school and invest in this community, they understand what policies and leadership will best serve the town’s interests. Part-time residents, no matter how well-intentioned, lack this level of familiarity and are more removed from the impact of their votes.

When our leaders are elected by engaged and informed residents, the resulting policies will be tailored to community’s needs. The new town charter helps ensure that decisions made locally are made by and for the people of this community.