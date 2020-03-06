Letter to the editor: Opinion columnist got facts wrong on Trump and the coronavirus

I find it difficult to countenance the utter contradiction in Craig Silverman’s opinion column. He accuses President Donald Trump of being untrustworthy and then precedes to misquote him and his acting chief of staff. I challenge anyone to actually listen to both of them, and it is very obvious that Silverman is misstating the remarks. Frankly, as a lawyer, I think it is worse that Silverman is a lawyer. We are taught that words matter, and yet Silverman ignores the words in his attempt to spew his anti-Trump rhetoric. In his speech in South Carolina, Trump spent several minutes outlining all the steps that he and his administration had taken and were taking to combat the spread of the coronavirus. He then said the left was (I am paraphrasing for brevity) politicizing the virus to damage him as they failed with the Russian hoax and the the impeachment hoax. He never said or implied that the coronavirus was a hoax. Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff, only downplayed the risk, saying it was not Ebola and that some were exaggerating the danger. He never said it was no worse than the common cold.

I think sharing of diverse opinions is important, but I really believe that the facts should not be misstated.