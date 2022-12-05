Letter to the Editor: Our annual coat drive was a success thanks to the community
Gena Osborn
Thank you to the community that contributed winter coats to the Title Company of the Rockies and NestSeeker’s third annual coat drive in Summit County. With the temperatures dropping, it was perfect timing to have over 250 winter coats for adults and children collected this week and donated to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center. The coats will be distributed directly to Summit County families in need.
