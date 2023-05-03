Letter to the Editor: Our students deserve teachers who stay in Summit County

Working for Summit School District has been a joy in my life. I am a proud product of Summit School District and am thrilled to teach in the district that helped shape me.

High prices of living and our inability to attract and retain high quality educators makes working in the school district difficult. The stress of paying mortgages/rent and other such bills coupled with the extremely high prices of child care is simply unachievable for many. Teachers begin their career in Summit, build important relationships with students and coworkers then move to start a family. Our students deserve teachers who stay!

As a mother myself, I can speak to the difficulties of finding and affording childcare. My family is lucky to have preschool coverage. The quality education and staff make the school feel like a second home for our family. I cannot speak highly enough about the school and the amazing teachers, but it comes at a very steep price. For one student to attend preschool five days a week it costs $1,976.70 per month. For two kids, that cost increases to $3,953.40 per month. This pricing is the norm for all the daycare centers in the community.

These costs cause teachers to take a break from the profession to raise children as it’s more financially sound to not work during this time. This creates a lack of consistency for our students. It also sets the teacher back monetarily on the Summit School District pay scale, causing many to leave permanently. Our students deserve teachers who stay!

Summit School District is an amazing community. The incredible teachers make all the difference to our children. Constantly hiring new teachers and losing our established ones are detrimental to our success. Our students deserve teachers who stay!