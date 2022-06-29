Letter to the Editor: Overturning Roe v. Wade was a horrible decision and is just the beginning

Some thoughts on this horrible decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

First, the Republican Party has always judged Democratic nominees to the court as being so liberal that they want to make policy instead of following precedent and the Constitution.

Second, the three Donald Trump hacks told the Senate that Roe v. Wade was settled law that need not be changed.

Third, they all lied. They ignored almost 50 years of precedent and years of reaffirmation by justices of both stripes.

Fourth, they ended up with a vast political decision that will affect millions of women whose private medical decisions will now be made by politicians

instead of her and her doctor.

Additionally, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has indicated that next on their target could be birth control, interracial marriage and same sex marriage.

Looks like fascism to many of us.