Letter to the Editor: Paid parking at Frisco Marina is not having a meaningful impact on traffic

Paid parking at Frisco Marina does not seem to be having much effect at opening up spaces and reducing congestion. On a recent sunny day, a line of cars was circling the parking lot attempting to find any available space.

I spoke to several people would indicated they parked on side streets in town and we’re walking over. At this point, a trial of time limits in certain zones could possibly help.

Ideally, a shuttle that allows visitors to leave their cars at their lodging and easily get down to the marina after dropping off their equipment and other guests could also have a meaningful impact on the problem.

Additional bike racks would also be helpful. I observed the existing racks full.

Paid parking alone is ineffective at resolving the problem. Additional steps are needed.