Letter to the editor: Paid signature gatherers and narrow partisan funding is not a citizen-led movement

In reading recent headlines about the recall referendum for National Popular Vote, I am amazed that popular vote opponents claim a grassroots nature of their campaign. Where is the mention of the $500,000 contributed to the effort by rapidly partisan donors? Where is the mention of the deceptive signature practices paid signature gatherers used to trick people into thinking these petitions were pro-popular vote?

It is time to define the antipopular vote movement for what it is: Extremists who are afraid of equal vote for president. Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Legislature got it right. Let’s support them and have a popular vote for president. The person with the most votes should win.