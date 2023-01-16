Letter to the Editor: Parents don’t need children taught sexual preference at school

I am a parent to a 9-year-old fourth grader. I unfortunately was not able to attend the Summit School District board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12. I was sent an email update to allow me an opportunity to listen to the meeting, but when I went to download, surprisingly, I was not allowed since they exceeded maximum downloads. Coincidence?

What they are proposing to teach our children is wrong. We as parents do not need our children taught sexual preference in the school system. We need to focus on education. This should be left to the individual households to educate their children.

I am against teaching my child anything other than core curriculum. These sexual choices are a matter of values and that’s it.

Leave our kids emotional and moral growth to the people that know them best: parents. We as Christian’s live our life to love and not judge, and this is creating division. No color, no sexual preference — just teach our children to love through rose-colored glasses!