Letter to the Editor: Parking at my complex needs to be fixed

My name is Robyn, and I’ve been living in Summit County for about a year and a half now.

Every single winter I am never able to find parking at the complex I live at past 11 p.m. I work overnights and night shifts, and I come home absolutely exhausted after work. It takes me anywhere from 45 minutes to an 1 to find a parking spot, and most of the time I end up having to park in the fire lane.

Over 75% of my complex is short term rentals. I’ve called the management company and every time I’m given the same response: “We’re looking into it.” I pay way to much in rent to have to deal with this in my opinion. It’s frustrating as someone who lives here full time to not have my concerns acknowledged.

On top of that. I have was issued a parking pass when I moved into my complex, and if I did not have it in my car I’m a risk of being towed. Yet short-term rental guests never have them. I’m frustrated at this point. Many of these units also have uncover parking under the complex, and they are never utilized. I don’t have access to those in the unit I live in.