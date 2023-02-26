Letter to the Editor: Pay as You Throw waste disposal will cost us all
Breckenridge
The recent article about the Pay as You Throw waste disposal plan poses the question: “Why aren’t Dillon, Silverthorne and Summit County on board with the Breckenridge and Frisco plan?”
The answer is easy — no one knows what it will cost.
A responsible town council would determine the cost of a program and perform a cost-benefit analysis before passing a program into law. Breckenridge and Frisco did this in the wrong sequence. Pay as You Throw has the potential to double or triple waste disposal costs, especially for those of us who chose to recycle at the public bins and utilize bi-weekly trash pick-up.
I guess we’ll find out the increased cost in the coming months.
This is yet another program that increases the cost of living up here all in the name of achieving an aspirational, arbitrary goal the bureaucrats come up with in their utopian bubble.
