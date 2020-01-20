Letter to the editor: Peak 8 developer must comply with master plan

It is our understanding that Breckenridge Grand Vacations wants to offer memberships and have 333 parking places approved (including an extra 70 parking spaces) on the new Peak 8 development. Last year and the year prior, traffic was backed up to Shock Hill or the Nordic center numerous times. The addition of 333 plus 70 spaces will create even more of a nightmare.

Roads around Peak 7 and Sawmill were removed from consideration for truck traffic from this project due to the traffic impact that would occur.

Why is this traffic even being considered to be moved to Peak 8, which is already crowded?

Also the heights of buildings on the last new development that was built did not follow the master plan and the new proposed development does not follow the master plan with regard to setbacks and view corridors along One Ski Hill Place.

The new project should not be approved and voted on until the developer shows and is complying with all of the master plan and the impact of the 403 additional spaces is truly understood on Peak 8.