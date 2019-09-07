Letter to the editor: Peak School does offer outdoor education

Written in response to a letter by Nicole Lantz (“Summit schools should have outdoor education program,” published Sept. 4 in the Summit Daily News).

The great majority of Summit County residents move to the High Country to gain a deep connection with nature. At The Peak School, we offer a school-based Outdoor Education program and truly promote a sustainable relationship with our environment. To us, this means more than simply putting on your hiking boots and going for a long walk. Our outdoor education program is built on the tenets of leadership, communication and teamwork, which together teach students to respect and learn from one’s self, environment and community.

Every August, we celebrate the beginning of the new academic year not in the classroom reviewing course requirements, but rather out in the field, exploring our local rivers and trails and connecting with old friends and new on a three-day, two-night outdoor orientation trip.

Our programs also include snowshoeing and Alpine touring overnights to various 10th Mountain Division huts, canoeing on stunning rivers in Colorado and Utah, mountain biking in Penitente Canyon, day hikes to 14ers and other local mountains, fly-fishing on Tenmile Creek in our own backyard, volunteering with Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, taking part in RiverWatch Colorado and more.

Each trip shifts focus from your traditional classroom academics to character-building and wilderness-focused lessons that serve our students well beyond their years at The Peak School.

While we may not have a partnership with one of the four ski resorts in our community, we work tirelessly to offer a vast array of outdoor opportunities to Peak School students and staff.