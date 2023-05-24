Letter to the editor: People must speak up against ‘woke’ corporations that erode the moral fabric of the US
Frisco
I don’t know what is happening to this country anymore. On one hand we see people dress up as disgusting looking gay nuns and hold rallies where half-naked men do acrobatics on a cross, mocking Jesus Christ, and we have Target selling LGBT clothes for babies designed by a British guy who also markets clothing with overt satanic imagery. While on the other hand, the governor of California and many of the mainstream media label those parents who object to this as extremist haters.
This has gone too far. If anyone else thinks this is pure evil, make your voice heard. As believers in all that that is good and wholesome, people must speak up and let the woke corporations know they will no longer patronize those that are trying to destroy the moral fabric of our nation.
The Bud Light debacle is a good model of action. Of course, everyone always needs to be polite but willing to vote with their constitutional rights and their pocketbook.
It is a given that hateful labels will be assigned to everyone who stands firm in this, but by now that should be a badge of honor. Words like: hater, bigot, white supremecist, racist, transphobe or Nazi have all lost their meaning, so let them roll off your back.
People, please wake up. Enough is enough. A country where right is called wrong and wrong is right cannot survive very long!
