Letter to the Editor: People should get Tina Peters’ side of her election fraud charges
Maarten Meinders
Frisco
Frisco
In the spirit of openness and transparency, I encourage anyone who read the recent report in the print edition of Summit Daily News on the charges raised against Tina Peters, the county clerk of Mesa County who is accused of election fraud, to listen to her side of the story which can be found at SelectionCode.com.
