Letter to the editor: People should not be allowed to feed fish in Breckenridge
Breckenridge
Here is my unedited opinion: The Dredge building in Breckenridge has dog food dispensers on the bridge so people (tourists) can feed the trout. This should not be allowed. We as humans and as a town have already left our mark on this area of the wilderness. Trash in the Blue River is already an issue, and the fact that trout are consuming dog food (and cheap dog food at that) cannot be making matters better, especially for the critters that consume the trout. It is frowned upon to feed ducks and such, but we encourage feeding the wild trout? Shouldn’t they get the same respect we give moose, bear and other wildlife? It may not be a dire matter, but I do feel like it needs to be addressed.
