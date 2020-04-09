Letter to the editor: People who refuse to stay home are endangering lives

I left Summit County on March 17, having been exposed to COVID-19. To all those in denial about the prevalence and spread of this virus, let me assure you that it is more widely spread than any agency or news report will indicate. We all have seen how quickly the nationwide count of cases and deaths has risen. Only the most naive and foolish will fail to take this pandemic seriously, and Heaven help those with whom these irresponsible folks come into contact. Those who refuse to distance themselves endanger the lives of everyone else around them, including their own.

The spread of this virus has proven the need for unusual steps, like wiping down frequently used surfaces, even in one’s vehicle, and especially easily overlooked items, like light switches, door knobs and cellphones. Maintaining distance isn’t easy, but it is essential if we are to flatten the curve nationally and come out the other side of this scourge.

I take no pride in saying, “I told you so.” The medical and scientific world tried to warn us about what was coming. Now, we struggle to stay pace with the presently increasing levels of infection. There will be time for looking back to see where we failed nationally. But, for now, it is essential that we travel as minimally as we can and stay put, using social media and our phones to check in with one another.

I have weathered COVID-19. Thankfully, it never got to my lungs. I am now four days medicine and fever free. Many others aren’t as fortunate. The coronavirus isn’t predictable, and it doesn’t impact people in the same ways. But it commands our respect and our attention.

I close by wishing everyone well. Be safe because this disease is dangerous. It is no fun.