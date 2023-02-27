Letter to the Editor: People who straight-line ski the slopes endanger everyone else
Breckenridge
All of us have seen reckless skiers who straight-line down the slopes.
These knuckleheads endanger everyone else. Some also crow about the vertical feet they manage to descend in a day.
Recently the Summit Daily gave front page coverage to a questionable vertical-feet-skied claim.
Accuracy aside, do we really need to shower recognition on something of dubious merit?
