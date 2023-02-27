 Letter to the Editor: People who straight-line ski the slopes endanger everyone else | SummitDaily.com
Letter to the Editor: People who straight-line ski the slopes endanger everyone else

Jack Boyce
Breckenridge

All of us have seen reckless skiers who straight-line down the slopes. 

These knuckleheads endanger everyone else. Some also crow about the vertical feet they manage to descend in a day. 

Recently the Summit Daily gave front page coverage to a questionable vertical-feet-skied claim. 

Accuracy aside, do we really need to  shower recognition on something of dubious merit?

