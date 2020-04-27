Letter to the editor: People won’t be coming back to Breck after COVID-19

My family had plans to visit Breckenridge this May. We were very excited to come experience your town, but due to the actions of one of your rental companies, we will not be rescheduling. SkyRun Breckenridge informed us on April 17 that a county order was in place that would not allow them to rent to us during our week in May. They offered to reschedule our reservation or they would cancel our reservation with a 10% fee on the entire week’s rental costs. At this point, while being out of work, rescheduling is not an option. Many of us don’t know if we have a job to go back to much less when that job would allow us to take vacation. A 10% fee of the entire week is nearly $300. I immediately contacted SkyRun and could not get anyone on the phone. I replied to their email saying that keeping $300 of my money was unacceptable. They replied back saying that my reservation has cost them money. When I asked for a breakdown of what my reservation has cost them they quit responding, canceled my reservation and issued a refund less the 10% “fee.” This is not the way to treat customers. This is not the way to get tourism back to Breckenridge. It has cost me almost $300 to not visit Breckenridge. This is a company taking advantage of the current situation. With the country coming together to support families out of work due to COVID-19, SkyRun will be a stain on Breckenridge. I hope your city council, your county, your state and congressional representatives come together to protect tourist who were excited to visit your state. This is not the reputation you want during the most financially scary time in our lifetimes. Please respond with a solution to this unacceptable excuse to keep our money for nothing.