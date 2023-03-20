Letter to the Editor: Perhaps confusion about Breck’s name is cancel culture related?

In response to Bruce McWilliams recent opine regarding the need to change Breckenridge’s name by alluding to the confederate general Breckinridge, perhaps next time he will do a bit of research before prevaricating about the origin of the Town’s name.

Had he taken the time to due a bit of “due diligence” he would have discovered the article on the origin of the name in the historical file of the Summit Daily News dated Oct. 9, 2016. Seems that the town was named for either the then-vice president of the United States or an early prospector in the valley who staked out a town boundary claim.

Perhaps he got carried away in the current tide of cancel culture’s self-righteousness?

I do believe that facts matter more than indignant and misplaced moral outrage?