Letter to the editor: Pick up after your pet, and take the bag with you
Steve Conner
Silverthorne
When did it become acceptable for dog owners to leave their dog waste bags on the trails? I just got back from hiking the Old Dillon Reservoir trail. Dog waste bags are strewn all over the parking lot, along the trail and even tied to tree branches. Unless I’m missing something, the dog owners who can’t do better than that should perhaps consider leaving their dogs home.
