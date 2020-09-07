Letter to the editor: Pickleball deserves equitable treatment alongside tennis
Frisco
The town of Silverthorne has a remarkable opportunity to convert lightly used tennis courts at Trent Park into a first-class, six-court dedicated pickleball center. Those who have been introduced to the fastest growing sport in the United States clearly understand the transformative impact pickleball has on one’s social, mental and physical existence. When you begin to play pickleball, your spirit soars, a smile spreads across your face, and you are engaged, active and alert. The ease of learning this fun game encourages further development and improvement. Families young and old can share playing pickleball games since most games are played with two on each side (doubles fashion). If you haven’t tried this amazing sport, contact the Summit County Pickleball Association for its free beginner class schedule. It is time to recognize that dedicated pickleball courts in Silverthorne are long overdue and our over 300-plus pickleball association members deserve equitable treatment alongside tennis.
