Letter to the editor: Pickleball players deserve parity with our tennis neighbors

A homeowner in Summit County for the last 14 years, living as a full-time resident for the last three, I enjoy everything Summit County has to offer. A longtime tennis player, I discovered pickleball when I was exposed to all the fun they were having in the Silverthorne Recreation Center three winters ago.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport across the country. Our local club has 350 members and is growing. Under discussion is transforming two lesser-used tennis courts at Trent Park into six full-time, dedicated pickleball courts. Vail and Steamboat Springs have dedicated pickleball courts, and there are over 140 dedicated courts throughout Colorado. Yet Summit County has none! Having dedicated pickleball courts would serve our community and bring in additional tourist revenue for the county. A total win-win.

Tennis players, who have many dedicated courts, plus both the Keystone and Breckenridge indoor year-round tennis facilities, can continue to play tennis all around the county. Nearby Rainbow Park, less than 2 miles away, has dedicated tennis courts.

The Summit County Pickleball Association has volunteered to raise funds for converting these these tennis courts into six pickleball courts. This will greatly increase the utilization of Trent Park with dedicated, fixed pickleball lines and nets. Summit County pickleball players have more than demonstrated that we deserve parity with our fellow tennis neighbors.