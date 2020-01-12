Letter to the editor: Planning Board must require accurate information from developers

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the East Peak 8 Hotel development was approved by the Planning Board. It is my understanding that the Planning Board approved the project with the express understanding that the proposed building setback from One Ski Hill Place is 47 feet, 1 inch.

In actuality, based on my review of the drawings, the setback is less than 20 feet. Accordingly, the approval is in violation of the master plan. Specifically, per the master plan, it requires a view corridor between the buildings. In reality, there will be none. For proper aesthetics, the developer should have been required to maintain the same view corridor on the east side of One Ski Hill Place that exists on the west side of One Ski Hill Place.

The developer presented artistic renderings that the Planning Board accepted that I believe intentionally depict a much larger view corridor than what will actually exist after construction. All of the artistic renderings state “may not depict all conditions accurately.” Just like an accountant can play with the numbers, I believe an architect can play with the figures. And our Planning Board got taken advantage of when they approved the East Peak 8 Hotel development.

The Planning Board should have reliable information when approving development plans. Rather than approving the project that had missing information, the Planning Board should have insisted that the developer come back when it had all of the dimensions properly noted on the drawings.

This is not the first time that the Planning Department was taken advantage of regarding development at the base of Peak 8. Specifically, the Grand Colorado had its licensed surveyor certify that he measured their actual building height at 65.14 feet tall. It wasn’t. I measured the building, and in reality, the building is 93.68 feet tall.