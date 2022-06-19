Letter to the Editor: Plant-based diets help nourish growing children

There’s a quote by Clarence Kelland about fatherhood that I refer to often: “He didn’t tell me how to live; he lived and let me watch him do it.”

As the father of three, two in elementary school, I am always thinking about their safety and well-being. More than anything, I want to know they are protected and cared for so they can focus on schoolwork and on being kids. This is never more evident than right now.

While I hope they are safe in school and their minds are well-nourished, I’m also responsible for making sure their bodies are nourished, which is why we have chosen to raise them on a plant-based diet.

A whole foods, plant-based diet is optimum for all stages of human development. Meat, dairy and eggs are feeding heart disease and cancer in children as young as 10. With an array of plant-based food options now available, it’s easier than ever to raise vegan kids.

As parents, we have a responsibility to tend to our children throughout their entire lives and to live by example. Choose compassion for our shared future.