Letter to the editor: Plastic and the gall of the beverage industry; time for a bottle bill

Perusing the election letters to the editor in last Friday’s paper, the giant sore thumb that stuck out was the letter from the Colorado Beverage Association having the gall to “applaud” Summit County for trying to reduce single-use plastics (partially banning plastic grocery bags). What we should be banning is single-use beverage containers. Far and away the biggest bulk of plastic in our landfill and along our roadsides and trails is from beverage containers.

Several states have had beverage-container deposit programs for many years that work quite well, highly effectively increasing reuse as well as recycling. Any bragging that the beverage industry does about its “recycling investments” is just an effort to stave off deposit legislation, the obvious and genuinely effective way to encourage local breweries and bottlers while keeping glass and metal as well plastic bottles out of the environment.

It’s time to try again for a Colorado bottle bill. I’ll leave it for someone else to talk about what the sugar and synthetic sweeteners in those plastic bottles does to our health.