Letter to the editor: Please allow more parking along Summit trailheads

In this time of social distancing, carpooling to (small) group hikes is discouraged, so there are more cars needing to park at trailheads. I recently went to hike with a group of seniors, what we call Upper Straight Creek at the Eisenhower Tunnel, and found that the Colorado Department of Transportation had posted “no parking” signs along much of the area where we’ve previously parked, making it very hard to find spots. This was early on a weekday, so I’m sure that it can get much worse. There is no apparent reason to not allow parking where it previously was allowed. Similarly, CDOT has posted more “no parking” areas each year, recently near the Copper exit of Interstate 70 for the popular Wheeler Lakes Trail. Again there is no apparent reason for taking away the traditional parking spots.

Last spring when the big snows limited the number of open trails, a great many of the parking spaces were taken away at the Wildernest and Willowbrook trailheads, two of the few best places to hike at the time.

Hiking is certainly one of the best social distancing recreational activities available. Not carpooling is environmentally unsound but certainly prudent for limiting the possibility of virus spread. Please, CDOT and local governments: Give back the traditional trailhead parking spots and provide more rather than fewer parking spots at trailheads. In this troubled time, make it easier rather than more difficult to enjoy Summit County’s wonderful trails and natural beauty