Letter to the Editor: Please be mindful about what comes out of snowblowers
Frisco
What comes out of a snow thrower’s discharge chute?
A) Snow
B) Chunks of ice
C) Gravel and rocks
D) Frozen dog turds
E) All of the above
The correct answer is “E.” Please keep this in mind the next time you’re walking or driving though the neighborhoods of Summit County and come upon someone operating a snow thrower. Think safety first.
